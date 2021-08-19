KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: August 19th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: A bit hot and muggy, scattered storms possible especially east this afternoon. Chance of Rain: 20% High of 92°. Winds S 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Mild, a storm or two lingering. Low of 71°. Chance of rain: 10%. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot and muggy, more storms possible. Chance of Rain: 10%. High of 92. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

The word of the day is Muggy. We’ve got a lot of rich moisture hanging around in the air this morning, and it will help kick off some showers and thunderstorms this afternoon! The low, gray clouds out there won’t last too much longer, and lots of sunshine is expected later today with highs heading back toward normal with 92 degrees expected today with a south breeze at 15 to 20 mph.

Storms are expected to increase this afternoon, developing widely scattered ahead of a weak pressure trough at the surface and with a very weak disturbance aloft. Rain chances will be best further south and east, with about a 20% chance of rain this afternoon.

Tonight, we will see another humid and mild night, with lows around 71 degrees. A storm or two could be lingering in the area during the overnight, but for the most part we will stay dry.

Tomorrow, we can expect just about the same weather as we saw today, with some cloudcover in the morning giving way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. Storm coverage looks a little less tomorrow, but a few isolated showers could develop once again with better chances south and east of the Lubbock metro. Our rain chance here in the Hub City stands near 10% for tomorrow.

High pressure will start to build our way from the east over the next few days, which will shove a little more moisture our way on Saturday and could give us one last hoorah of storm chances before the upper level ridge settles in to give us dry and near-normal conditions for much of the next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Jack Maney