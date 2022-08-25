LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Mostly sunny and warm with light winds. High of 86°. Winds E 8-13 MPH.

Tonight: A calm, clear night. Low of 66°. Winds ENE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: More agreeably warm weather to end the week! High of 87°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

The second half of August has been so much better than what we had earlier this summer, and we are going to continue to see very agreeable weather for the rest of the month!

Temperatures will remain below normal today as we sit in the midst of a very weak upper level pattern, which will do little to change our weather until the weekend. Highs will tick up a couple of degrees today compared to yesterday, with mid 80s on the caprock and low 90s to the east. Clouds will also be a bit less prevalent today as drier air settles into the upper levels, but a field of cumulus clouds is expected to form in the afternoon and may provide some intermittent shade. Rain does not appear to be in the picture. Winds will be light out of the east at 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight, we are in for another calm and clear night, with lows in mid 60s. This will lead into another very similar day of weather for Friday, with winds staying light and temperatures pleasantly warm in the mid to upper 80s.

The pattern will start to change somewhat this weekend as a couple of stronger disturbances pass by in the jet stream to our north. This will shovel some moisture back into our atmosphere overhead, and that will bring the possibility of rain back to West Texas! These storms will be nowhere near as organized or widespread as last weekend’s rains, but we could see some scattered pop up storms in the afternoons beginning on Saturday and into much of next week. A very weak cold front may enter the area on Monday and provide a little bit more focused shower activity, but otherwise the forecast remains mostly quiet into next week, with below normal temperatures prevailing into September!

