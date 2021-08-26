KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: August 26th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Hot and sunny. High of 92°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mild, mostly clear skies. Low of 69°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A degree or so cooler, but still hot and dry. High of 91. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Today will not feel all that much different than it did yesterday. A very calm and dry pattern continues over our area, with highs expected in the low 90s and abundant sunshine. Great weather to get outside, especially in the morning and evening hours. Today’s high in Lubbock is expected at 92 degrees, with clear skies and a light wind out of the south at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight, another calm and clear night expected. Excellent stargazing weather! Lows tonight expected in the upper 60s, with 69 in Lubbock.

Tomorrow, our slow cooling trend will continue. Upper level high pressure that has been dominating our weather over the last few days will continue slowly weakening and moving away from our area over the next few days, with the upper ridge splitting into two branches, one moving east and one retreating west toward the four corners region. This split in the ridge will allow a couple of things to happen, first and most relevant to West Texas weather is allowing some moisture to return to our area. This could be enough to get some showers and storms going around the start of next week, and at the very least will increase our cloud cover a bit. Storm chances look quite low for now, as we lack any sort of mechanism in the atmosphere for storms to focus along, with only about a 10% chance of isolated storms each day starting on Sunday.

The splitting upper level ridge will also have implications for the forecast of Invest 99L, a tropical disturbance in the western Caribbean. This system is expected to organize and form into a tropical cyclone later today or tomorrow, and this will head toward the weakness between the two ridges, which consequently will make it move toward the Gulf Coast. There is still a ton of uncertainty surrounding the exact track and intensity of 99L, as the storm still has yet to officially form. Once a well-defined circulation forms, we will have a lot better of an idea of what to expect from this system. The bottom line for now is that anyone along the Gulf of Mexico coast from Brownsville to Pensacola needs to keep a very close eye on this system, and we will keep you updated on social media and here on everythinglubbock.com!

Have a great Thursday!

Jack Maney