KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: August 5th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Morning clouds clearing by midday, warmer afternoon. High of 90°. Winds S 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cool and calm. Low of 63°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Hot, staying dry. High of 94. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

We had a good run, but we’re finally getting out of the mild and wet pattern we’ve had for most of the summer. The week ahead is going to be hot and mostly.

Today, cloudcover will be the main feature for the morning hours as a weak upper level disturbance moves past the area, which has kept our morning low about ten degrees warmer than it was yesterday. Those clouds should begin to clear by late morning. Once they do, sunshine will warm us up toward our high temperature of 90 degrees this afternoon, with a gentle south breeze around 5 to 10 mph throughout the day.

Tonight, skies will be fair and our morning low should fall a bit lower than it did today, with a low temperature of 67.

Tomorrow, we crank the heat up another notch as high pressure aloft begins to build in, leading us back to an on-brand 94 degrees tomorrow afternoon under sunny skies with a stronger south breeze at 10 to 15 mph.

The week ahead looks like a return to form for summer weather. The jet stream and all of the wonderful fluctuations it brings with it will recede further north toward the Canadian border, leaving us in a regime of hot and dry weather with little variation from day to day. High pressure will build in from the east and give us a much hotter forecast for the week ahead, with storm chances appearing next to nothing at least until the middle of next week, when a few weak disturbances could bring a few storms back to the area, but I am still going to keep our rain chances in the long term conservative, as there are no obvious mechanisms for storms to form at least for the next week.

Enjoy this one last day below average, and have a great Thursday!

Jack Maney

