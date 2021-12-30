KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: December 30th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Windy and mild, mostly clear skies. High of 64°. Winds W 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Clouds build in overnight, with relatively warm low temps. Low of 43°. Winds W 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Light rain and drizzle develops midmorning, and will continue off and on throughout the day. Chance of rain: 40% High of 60°. Winds SW 18-23 MPH.

This week’s mild and windy weather will persist for about another 12 hours before some big changes start to roll in. Today’s highs will mimic yesterday’s almost exactly, with a high of 64 degrees in Lubbock. Winds will be elevated through the daylight hours, out of the west at 18 to 23 mph. Later in the day, cloudcover will start to get lower and thicker, and we will spend much of the evening and overnight with overcast skies. Those clouds will yield warmer low temperatures Friday morning.

After hitting a low of 42 tomorrow morning, we should awaken to a cloudy sky on New Year’s Eve. As we go through the day, those low clouds will start to produce patchy light rain and drizzle. There is still a considerable amount of disagreement between short-range forecast models at the moment, so we are having trouble pinning down where the highest rain chances will be. As such, I have gone with widespread moderate rain chances, currently around 40% here in the Hub City. Those showers will persist for much of the day, with a possible uptick in activity coverage and intensity after dark. If this is the case, it could cause some problems for firework displays Friday night. Showers will clear sometime in the vicinity of midnight, though, so it is not looking like a total washout for New Years celebrations, though it could still be cool and damp.

What remains very certain is the arrival of the coldest air of the season so far! We will stay overcast and cloudy through Friday night and into Saturday morning, with another relatively warm morning. Temperatures will start to warm up as normal Saturday morning, but around lunchtime, the bottom will drop out. The cold front will arrive with a sharply defined wind shift and a quick drop of at least ten degrees, with continually falling temperatures during the afternoon. We should hit the freezing mark sometime between 4 and 6 pm here in Lubbock, and exactly when that happens will dictate whether or not we see some snow Saturday night. The latest data is pointing toward a secondary wave of showers developing behind the front as an impulse in the upper atmosphere passes by, and this could coincide with the newly-arrived cold air to give some light snow showers. It is too early to tell if amounts will be enough for any accumulations, but given light precipitation and warm ground temperatures, no travel impacts are expected from this snow at this time.

Heading into the first week of 2022, temperatures will quickly rebound, and we should be back to the 60s by Tuesday.

Jack Maney