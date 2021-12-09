KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: December 9th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: High clouds will hang tough this afternoon, with gusty winds during the afternoon. High of 73°. Winds SW 20-25 MPH.

Tonight: The wind sticks around overnight, combining with clouds to give us a warm low temperature. Low of 51°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Strong winds, blowing dust, and critical fire danger! High of 69°. Winds W 30-35 MPH.

As we head into the end of the week, our weather will say warm, but it will get progressively less pleasant outdoors thanks to the wind! An upper level storm system is approaching the area, and while unfortunately we will not see any rain out of this system, it will give us some very elevated wind speeds. Today’s highs will reach the low 70s again, with a high of 73 in Lubbock and possibly some spots out east in the Rolling Plains nearing 80. Strong downsloping winds out of the WSW at 20 to 25 mph through the afternoon will be the main contributor to our warm highs, as a pretty solid deck of high clouds will give us filtered sunshine this afternoon.

Tonight, winds will remain elevated, and this will lead to yet another warm morning low temperature in Lubbock, with a low expected near 51 degrees Friday morning. Friday afternoon, the approaching storm system will notch up our wind speed to 30 mph+, with gusts up to 50 possible during the afternoon. This will certainly be strong enough to kick up some dust into the air, and alongside that, fire danger will reach critical levels due to the strong winds and low humidity combined with the amount of dry vegetation we have in the area. Any outdoor activities that could produce a spark are strongly discouraged through Friday night.

The upper level storm system responsible for the strong winds will swing past the South Plains Friday night, and that will bring our next cold front through on the back side of the system. Winds will shift around to the NW overnight into Saturday morning, initially strong but tapering off by the afternoon. Temperatures will be much more seasonal to start the weekend, with highs in the low 50s on Saturday.

Upper level high pressure is poised to move in just after the cold front, so the cold air will be short-lived once again. Highs will jump right back up to well above normal by the start of the next work week, and that is going to keep us warm and dry for at least the next week.

Jack Maney