LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: A weak front will give us some slight cooling, but still an overall nice day! High of 62°. Winds NE 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: A west breeze overnight will keep temperatures slightly warmer overnight. Low of 32°. Winds W 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: A stronger front arrives in the early afternoon, bringing stronger winds and temperatures trailing off after the front. High of 68°. Winds W/NE 18-23 MPH.

Another day of nice, fairly cool weather is on tap for this Thursday!

A weak cold front is pushing through the area this morning, and that has once again shifted our winds around to the north and brought in some very slightly cooler air today. Those north winds will continue this afternoon, bringing light breezes and only a tiny bit cooler weather than yesterday, which will still make for a very nice afternoon! A few clouds especially early should give way to clear skies by the afternoon.

Tonight, winds will shift back around to the west, and clear skies will prevail. Winds will not quiet down as much during the overnight hours as usual, so lows shouldn’t fall too far, with a low of 32 Friday morning.

Friday will be a bit of a windy day as a stronger upper level system approaches the area, which will drive a stronger cold front through the area. Winds will be a bit gusty during the morning hours out of the west, fueling a quick warmup during the first half of the day, and temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s, with highs dependent on when the front arrives in your area. Low 70s look likely in our southern row of counties, while low 60s and upper 50s dominate the northern row. Lubbock should see a high of 68 just as the front arrives around 1 to 3 pm. Winds will shift around to the north as temperatures trail off through the evening.

We will fall below freezing Saturday morning just as a weak disturbance moves overhead, and this may find just enough moisture in the mid-levels to squeeze out a little bit of light snow Saturday morning. The best chances of this will be north of Lubbock, and it looks likely that the wave of precipitation should dry up and vanish just as it arrives on the Hub City’s doorstep. A few spots could see a dusting or potentially an inch if a band sets up overhead, but accumulations will be very light and will melt completely by the afternoon.

Extended Forecast:

Saturday will be cooler, with northeast winds continuing all day and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will struggle to rise out of the 40s during the afternoon.

The cold air will be mostly gone by Sunday, as winds return to westerly and skies clear yet again. Sunday looks like a great quality day to get outside and enjoy some sunshine, because next week we will see a lot more wind.

A powerful upper level storm system will dive into the western US early next week, displacing the high pressure system that’s been hanging out to our west and initiating changes to our weather here as early as Tuesday. As the big trough approaches, it will induce south to southeast winds at the surface, which will pull a big wave of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico, and this will have some big implications on our weather late next week. A classic dry line setup looks possible with this storm system, and that could mean thunderstorms! Yes, thunderstorms, in February. There is still some HUGE uncertainty in the forecast, as the system won’t even be onshore to be sampled reliably by weather observation sites until Sunday or Monday, so we can’t pin down a lot of the details yet. What does look possible is a solid chance of precipitation on the south plains late next week!

Get out there and enjoy the sunshine today!

Jack Maney