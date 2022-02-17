LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: A chilly and windy day, with winds strongest in the morning and slowly tapering off through the day. High of 40°. Winds N 20-35 MPH, Gusts to 40 MPH before noon.

Tonight: Winds become calm, with temperatures falling into the teens. Low of 18°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cool and sunny. High of 57°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

It feels a lot different outside from where we were yesterday as cold air continues spilling in! A chilly and windy day is on the way for the Lubbock area.

A strong cold front rolled through this morning, dumping a lot of much colder air into the South Plains on a very strong north wind. Sustained winds over 30 mph will be possible through about noon, with gusts to 40 mph and temperatures in the low 30s and upper 20s. Wind chill values in the low teens and single digits are common, so make sure you are bundled up out the door this morning!

Winds will start to taper off this afternoon as the storm system that rolled through overnight recedes further and further to the east, with clouds clearing by the early evening. Highs today will be quite chilly at just 40 degrees in Lubbock, with most of the day spent in the 30s.

Tonight, those winds will become calm and the clouds will be cleared completely, which is the ideal recipe to cool temperatures down overnight. Lows will drop quickly into the teens, with a low Friday morning of 18 degrees.

Friday, we will already be on the rebound from the cold air, with abundant sunshine and winds returning to southwesterly. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s, and overall, a very pleasant day looks likely for Friday.

Extended Forecast:

The upper levels of the atmosphere will take a brief hiatus from messing with our weather for the weekend, with fairly light winds and more clear skies expected Saturday and Sunday. Highs will return to the 60s for Saturday and the 70s are back for Sunday! Great days to get outside both days this weekend.

Next week, our next upper level storm system will approach from the west, noted as some increased winds on Monday. Fire danger could be a bit high on Monday with the increased wind speeds, and cloud cover will start to increase day by day.

The approaching system will open with a weak disturbance ejecting overhead on Tuesday, which will kick a weak cold front into the area and perhaps a few isolated showers, but the real McCoy comes in on Wednesday and Thursday, with a powerful storm system arriving amid a surge of arctic air. The jury is still out on whether this will come in wet or dry, but if moisture comes in with it, it has a decent shot at being of the frozen variety. We’ll be keeping a close eye on this system as it develops, so stick with us for updates!

Jack Maney