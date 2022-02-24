LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

It’s another frigid morning out there, but you may not need your coats all day long! Dry air is coming back, and it’s going to bring a quick warm-up this afternoon.

Starting out this morning, a very shallow layer of arctic air remains overhead, giving us plenty of low clouds and even a few snow flurries in areas from Lubbock to the east. This air mass is only about 2000 feet deep as measured by LIDAR at Reese Center. It is still plenty of cold air to give us a frigid start out the door this morning, but it also means that it won’t take much to erode this cold air, and that’s exactly what we expect to happen later today.

Dry air from the desert southwest is riding in overtop of the cold layer on west winds just above the surface, and those are going to get to work on mixing out the arctic air this afternoon once the sun comes out. After a few hours spent in the teens and 20s this morning, the warmer, drier air should win out by midday, clearing out the cloud deck and allowing sunshine to reach the surface. The dry line will punch to the east, about to the edge of the caprock this afternoon, and that should allow temperatures to warm into the lower 50s this afternoon!

Unfortunately, we are not going to be done with the frigid cold, as once the sun goes down, winds will shift back to easterly, and the cold air will fill back in. Another frigid morning is expected tomorrow, with lows in the middle teens.

Cloudcover will be back on Thursday with the cold airmass, and that will lead to another cold and rather unpleasant day on Friday, though at the bare minimum winds will be light. The east winds in place will continue to trap that cold air in the lowest levels through the end of the week, giving us continued cold and somewhat cloudy conditions through Saturday.

Extended Forecast:

The parent storm system responsible for this cold wave will finally be pushing east and clearing out of the area by Saturday. The last upper level wave will attempt to generate some precipitation nearby, but this should mostly miss to the east, and only the far eastern Rolling Plains have a slight chance of some showers or flurries Saturday.

With that system clear, we will finally start to warm up on Sunday, with abundant sunshine returning and highs rising into the 60s. The jet stream will become displaced well to the north next week, with upper level high pressure taking over and delivering a warm and quiet week of weather.

Stay warm out there this morning, and have a great Thursday!

Jack Maney