LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Snow tapers off around noon, cloudy and dangerously cold otherwise. High of 19°. Winds N 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Clouds clear the in evening, leading to extreme cold temperatures. Low of 4°. Winds N 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Clear skies and light winds, temperatures will stay below freezing until the snowpack has melted off. High of 33°. Winds N 5-10 MPH.

Our winter storm is coming to an end today, with the last band of snow moving through mid-morning. A few more flurries will be possible through about midday, but we are shutting off our snow potential as drier air moves in, but this won’t clear the clouds out for the daylight hours. Because of ongoing north winds bringing in lots of arctic air and the persistent clouds, temperatures will struggle to rise out of the teens today. Our high in Lubbock is on track for 19 degrees this afternoon, with north winds around 20 mph keeping our wind chill values near or below zero all day long. Roads are snow covered, slick, and hazardous, so please drive carefully if you have to get out on the roads today!

Tonight, clouds will quickly clear after sunset, which will leave us with supercharged cooling conditions overnight. The snowpack, light winds, and clear skies will combine to drop our low temperatures tonight to dangerous, pipe bursting levels, with a low of 4 degrees tomorrow morning. Wind chills will be below zero still, but not quite as intense as this morning with the lighter winds.

The sun will make quick work of the powdery, dry snow we have on the ground tomorrow, and depending on how quickly we melt the snow, temperatures could rise above freezing briefly Friday afternoon, but it is still going to be a cold end to the work week.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will be on a slow rebound from this arctic blast by Saturday. Mid-40s look likely for both Saturday and Sunday, as a weak cold front will arrive for the second half of the weekend, though this will only serve to slow our warmup with no noticeable cooldown. The low pressure system responsible for this front will pass well to the north and east of Lubbock, so rain chances aren’t anticipated this weekend.

The upper levels of the atmosphere are looking much quieter for the next week. We will return to the status quo of this winter’s pattern, with a persistent ridge to the west and troughing to the east. We will be stuck in the middle, with the jet stream storm track displaced to our east, so it is looking like a dry week ahead with temperatures returning to near average through midweek.

Stay warm and take it easy on the roads today!

Jack Maney