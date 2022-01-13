KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: January 13th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Light winds, clear skies, and mild temperatures. An absolute 10/10! High of 69°. Winds VAR 3-8 MPH.

Tonight: Cloudcover increases overnight. Low of 26°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A strong front arrives in the afternoon, bringing gusty winds, high fire danger, and possibly some blowing dust. High of 68°. Winds W to N 20-35 MPH.

You will not want to miss out on this afternoon, as we are expecting some of the nicest weather we’ve seen in quite some time for your Thursday. Winds will remain light and variable all day long, skies will be almost completely clear, and temperatures will climb into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the region. A perfect 10/10 on all fronts!

Speaking of fronts, we’ve got another one on the way. It won’t be here early enough to affect our overnight lows, which are expected to be very close to the freezing mark at 33 in Lubbock.

Tomorrow, we will see a powerful upper level storm system approaching in the jet stream, and we will start to see conditions deteriorate tomorrow morning as winds will be a bit breezy during the morning hours. After lunchtime, those winds will take a jump to full-on blustery as the front arrives in the early afternoon. Wind speeds sustained over 30 mph are a possibility, and that should be enough to kick loose some classic West Texas dust! Additionally, with so much dry vegetation, we will see fire weather conditions on the increase as well. Fire Weather Watches are already in effect for tomorrow afternoon, and could be upgraded to Red Flag Warnings.

Winds will stay strong overnight and into Saturday, and that will combine with the much cooler temperatures behind the front to give us a very chilly day to start the weekend. Wind chills will stay in the teens and 20s for much of the day on Saturday, with fire danger still a bit of a concern. Highs will struggle to reach the 40s Saturday afternoon.

The upper level storm system will leave just as quickly as it came in, and temperatures will recover quickly on Sunday. After frigid lows in the teens, we’ll make a run at 60 degrees Sunday afternoon with much lighter winds. Conditions look to stay fairly close to average into the middle of next week, with lots of sunshine and mild afternoons!

Jack Maney