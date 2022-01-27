LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: A secondary cold front arrives in the afternoon, halting our warmup. High of 49°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Clear skies and light winds overnight will give us a very cold morning. Low of 21°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cool air will continue filtering in, keeping highs only modestly warmer. High of 51°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

We’re left with a lot of cold air behind that storm system that brought snow to the area yesterday, and that’s going to keep us on the cool side today. Freezing fog has developed this morning, which will be in the area through about 9am as the sun comes out. Our warmup will be tempered by a cold front that will slide through in the late morning, though this front will not do much other then keep our winds out of the northeast most of the day. Clouds will slowly clear through the afternoon as drier air settles in behind the front. Areas with snowpack will see cooler highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Tonight, clear skies and light winds will give us a very cold overnight, with temperatures falling down into the low 20s.

Continued northwest breezes on Friday will keep temperatures fairly similar to today, with highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies will be clear to mostly clear, and any remaining snowpack should be fully melted off by then. If you don’t mind cool temperatures, it should be a pretty nice day!

Extended Forecast:

Upper level ridging will slide past the area on Saturday, which will give us a nice warmup as we get the weekend started! Highs will warm into the 60s, above our normal high for this time of the year. A weak disturbance will pass by late on Sunday, which could get a few scattered showers going, mostly off to the east in the Rolling Plains. Warm conditions will persist through midweek next week, when a major pattern shift is looking possible!

For the last several months, we have been on the western side of a persistent, large-scale trough that has been over the eastern half of the country. This positioning has led to lots of dry air continuing to blow into our area, bringing little in the way of notable weather other than a few dry cold fronts every time a storm system moves by way too far to the east to give us any rain chances. Next week, we will see this trough shifting west as a powerful jet stream storm moves into the western US. This will position itself west of our area by Wednesday, putting us in a good position to have a shot at some genuine rain chances. Moisture is expected to surge out of the Gulf of Mexico ahead of this system, and a large and very wet storm system is appearing more and more likely! That said, the exact position of this system is still not locked in, and that will determine whether we see precipitation and whether it will be liquid or frozen. Lots and lots of details to nail down over the coming days, but we will keep a close eye on this as it develops. Stay tuned for updates!

Jack Maney