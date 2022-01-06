KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: January 6th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Wind chills near zero in the morning, with temperatures struggling to make it above freezing this afternoon. High of 34°. Winds NE 15-25 MPH.

Tonight: Another cold night in Lubbock! Low of 20°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Temperatures will rebound quickly for Friday. High of 60°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Get ready to stay indoors all day long, Lubbock! It’s gonna be cold today, unpleasantly cold.

A strong arctic cold front is pushing through the area this morniong, and that has dropped our temperatures into the teens and 20s. Ongoing northeast winds have dropped wind chill values to near zero. This afternoon, temperatures will struggle to rise into the low 30s. I think we will just make it over the freezing mark for a few hours and winds will slowly trend downward through the day, but still it is looking like the kind of winter day to stay indoors and get cozy. Skies will be mostly clear, but otherwise lots of sunshine is expected.

Tonight, light winds and clear skies will give us nearly ideal cooling conditions, and temperatures will once again fall to around 20 degrees.

The cold air is not expected to last long as the jet stream storm system responsible for it will be quickly pulling clear of our area. Winds will reverse direction to come from the southwest, and this will help us get a quick warming trend going into the end of the work week. Friday’s highs could tap 60 degrees!

Extended Forecast:

The warming trend will continue Saturday, when we will be nearly 20 degrees above normal! Highs will reach the low 70s, and other than a bit of a stiff breeze, Saturday looks to be a great day to head outside! That will quickly change on Sunday, as our next cold front arrives and drops temperatures back into the 40s. This front doesn’t look as sharply potent as the one we are seeing today, but it will have a bit more staying power, with temperatures staying near seasonal averages for the first half of next week.

Toward the middle and end of next week, indications are that a small area of low pressure will split off from the main flow of the jet stream and head south along the California coast. This low will be making its way toward the south plains, and as it approaches, we could have some honest to goodness rain chances across the area. A big batch of moisture from the Pacific Ocean is expected to cross the desert southwest, arriving around next Wednesday. Cutoff lows like this are very tricky to predict at long ranges like this, so we won’t be zeroing in on specific locations or amounts of precipitation yet, but it looks like a pretty solid rain event is possible in about seven days! We sure do need it. Stay tuned to KLBK for updates!

Jack Maney