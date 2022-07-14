LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Another hot day, a few pop up storms possible. High of 101°. Winds SW/SE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: A mild night. Low of 73°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Triple digit heat continues. High of 101°. Winds SSE 10-15 MPH.

Another very hot day is coming up for the South Plains. Lubbock will reach about 101 degrees today under mostly sunny skies. In the early afternoon, a field of cumulus clouds will develop, and these will have the potential to develop into some isolated, pop-up thunderstorms as we reach peak heating, generally from about 2pm to 7pm. Storms will be very isolated in nature and won’t move very much, and so rain chances will be very low at 10% generally with slightly better odds south and east of Lubbock.

Today’s Rain Chances

Tonight, storms will die at sunset and the overnight will be dry and mild, with lows in the low to mid 70s. Tomorrow, it looks like we will not see much more rain potential as the upper high strengthens its grip on the area, and that will keep our highs over the triple digit mark for Lubbock. Mid 100s out east, where the heat has been extra intense for quite some time.

One more rain chance may be in the picture on Sunday as the upper high shifts slightly to the west, which may allow a few pop up storms to form, though rain chances appear slim area-wide.

That will be just about it for the next week. Sparse rain chances, lots of sunshine, and temperatures in the triple digits. The dog days of summer are here, and unfortunately it looks like they will be with us for the foreseeable future. Make sure to stay cool and get outdoor activities done early or wait until the evening, because the heat will be dangerous during the day.

Jack Maney