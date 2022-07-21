LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Scattered thunderstorms possible in the afternoon Chance of rain: 30%. High of 96°. Winds SE 10-15MPH.

Tonight: A mild night, some lingering storms after midnight. Chance of rain: 20%. Low of 74°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A few storms out west late, otherwise hot and mostly dry. Chance of rain: 10% High of 96°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

We’ve suffered through a few days of extreme temperatures, and I think we’ve earned a break. It will be a good deal less hot today, as well as a bit stormy!

Skies will be more cloud filled today as a result of overnight storm activity that largely missed the central areas of the South Plains. The first half of the day should stay mostly dry, but storms will redevelop as temperatures warm this afternoon, reaching the middle 90s before storm activity produces some cooler outflow winds and caps off our warmup. Storm coverage will be spotty, with storms popping up and generally drifting to the southeast. Rain chances will be about 30% area wide, with slightly improved odds near the TX/NM state line as a more organized complex arrives from the west after sunset.

Tonight, some lingering storms will be possible, though most locations will be dry as rain chances will remain about 20% overnight, with low dropping to the low to mid 70s.

Tomorrow will be fairly similar to today, though most of the scattered storm activity expected today will be absent, with more sunshine and similar temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Another storm complex will develop on the mountains of central New Mexico and roll south and east, though these will struggle to enter our area as upper level winds will be more northerly rather than northwesterly. Storms chances will be about 10% tomorrow, with the best odds to the west.

Upper level high pressure will move back in and take control of our weather by the weekend, though this time around it will not be as organized as it was earlier in the week. With a broad, flat ridge moving overhead, that will bring our rain chances to an end, but extreme heat is not expected this time around. The weekend and early parts of next week will feature rather unremarkable weather, with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s.

Keep your fingers crossed for some rain today!

Jack Maney