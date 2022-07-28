LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Hot weather continues, with a few pop up storms in the afternoon. High of 98°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Calm and mild. Low of 74°. Winds S 8-13 MPH.

Tomorrow: A few storms north, slightly less hot. High of 95°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

I sound like a broken record this week as more hot weather continues today, but at least a little bit of storm potential today will give some folks hope of rain and cooler temperatures.

Upper level high pressure has relaxed its grip on the South Plains today, which will allow us to be slightly cooler today than we were yesterday. Highs will reach the upper 90s for areas on the Caprock, with triple digits setting up for the Rolling Plains once again. An outflow boundary leftover from yesterday’s storm activity should serve as a focus for pop up storms this afternoon, with isolated thunderstorms possible especially north of Lubbock, where the boundary is expected to set up. Rain chances will still be low, 10% in Lubbock increasing to 30% further north. The best moisture will be in the Texas Panhandle, and it looks like that’s where the bulk of the storm activity will stay today.

Tonight, lows will dip to the upper 60s and mid 70s, with Lubbock reaching 74 degrees by tomorrow morning.

Heading into tomorrow, similar conditions will persist, with another hot day and more shower and storm activity possible in the afternoon. Storm activity will once again be focused to the north, where the best moisture quality will remain. The cold front that we’ve been talking about will be stalling out in the panhandle tomorrow, leaving us mostly high and dry. A few storms will be possible, but lots of us will stay dry tomorrow, with just a 10% chance of rain again in Lubbock. There will be an increase in cloudcover and a slight decrease in layer thickness that will allow our temperatures to ease back to near average in the mid 90s.

Rain chances and our slight cooldown will end very quickly, with temperatures shooting right back up to the upper 90s and low 100s by Sunday. That will be the trend once again for next week, with plenty of heat and little hope of rain as upper level high pressure restrengthens.

Jack Maney