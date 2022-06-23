LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: A bit hotter. High of 98°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Warm and calm. Low of 74°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Triple digits return. High of 100°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Heat will continue to build into the weekend, but a cold front will bring some relief from the heat soon!

Upper level high pressure is inching closer today, and with the anticyclone overhead, that will put an end to the low rain chances we’ve had for much of the week. Hot, mostly sunny conditions will be in place all day, and we will reach highs in the upper 90s to low 100s with Lubbock expecting 98°. A few cumulus clouds will form this afternoon, but they will be more suppressed than they have been for the last few days, and no shower activity is expected to come from them today. A bit of monsoon moisture out west will remain in the picture, though all of the shower activity from that should remain in central New Mexico and only one or two stray showers may clip areas just west of the state line.

Tonight, another calm and clear night with warm low temperatures in the mid 70s. That warm morning low plus slightly windier and more westerly winds tomorrow will combine to push us to the triple digit mark, with a high of 100 degrees for Lubbock!

The heat will persist into Saturday ahead of our next cold front. A disturbance in the jet stream far to the north will shove our upper high to the west, opening the door for the cold front to edge into the area and bring some more agreeable temperatures. Sunday’s high will just reach 90 degrees, and upper 80s will be the theme at least for the first half of next week! In addition, the front will also be able to provide at least some limited opportunity for rain! Scattered storms along and behind the front will keep at least low rain chances in the picture Sunday-Tuesday, with the best chances looking to come Sunday night and early on Monday. There is still a lot of uncertainty with how this setup will evolve and it is still unclear just how much rainfall we might be able to expect. Stay tuned for updates!

Jack Maney