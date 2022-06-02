LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Cloudy and cool. A few storms from eastern New Mexico may arrive late. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 71°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Scattered storms possible after midnight. Chance of rain: 40%. Low of 59°. Winds E 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms possible in the morning and again in the evening. Chance of rain: 40%. High of 80°. Winds SE 12-18 MPH.

We’re going to take a break from the rain chances for our Thursday with cool and cloudy weather expected, but rain chances will start to go up once again as we head into the last day of this work week!

Yesterday’s storms were a bit of a dud for the Lubbock area, with the majority of the storm activity displaced further south and affecting the Midland-Odessa area. Today, we will keep things mostly dry as the cold front that served as the focus for most of the storm activity the last two days is now well to our south, and cool east-northeast winds are expected all day. Low level moisture is still in place behind the front, which will keep low clouds in the sky for much of the day. Highs will only reach the low 70s and upper 60s today, with occasional patches of drizzle especially in the morning.

A wave of storms is expected to develop in the mountains of New Mexico tonight and move quickly to the east, though they will not affect our area until much later tonight, crossing into Texas around midnight. These storms will likely be on a weakening trend as they arrive, but some rainfall will be possible overnight from these storms. A bit of additional pop-up storm activity will be possible especially over the Rolling Plains tomorrow morning, with slow clearing through the day on Friday. Some sunshine will allow temperatures to climb to the low 80s tomorrow afternoon, and then another round of storms is expected to develop over eastern New Mexico during the afternoon hours. These will be one final shot at rainfall for the South Plains, and depending on how much clearing and instability we manage to build, they may carry some impacts from hail and wind.

Heading into the weekend, we will sweep the moisture back out to the east and dry things out, with temperatures rising into the 90s and potentially triple digits into early next week. The upper level pattern is going to be very flat and featureless over the next week, so significant changes don’t appear to be coming in the near future. A weak cold front may arrive late next week, which could bring more storm chances, but it is still very early to tell how that will play out, so rain chances will remain low for the time being.

Jack Maney