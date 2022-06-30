LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Back above normal highs, with lots of sunshine. High of 97°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: A dry, mild night. Low of 71°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another hot, dry day. High of 97°. Winds SW/SE 12-18 MPH.

The break from the heat is over, and the week ahead is looking more and more like summer all the time.

Upper level high pressure is building, and we’re already feeling the increase in temperatures today as highs rise into the upper 90s. It’ll be 97 degrees today with completely clear skies and a southwest breeze at 10-15 mph.

Tonight, a warm summer evening will see temperatures drop to the low 70s, with mostly calm and clear conditions all night long. That warmer morning low will help us warm up once again to the upper 90s for tomorrow, with a near carbon copy of today’s weather with a high of 97. There will be a few more clouds in the sky tomorrow though, and winds will be just a touch stronger.

The uneventful weather continues this weekend, with another hot (but not exceptionally hot) and dry day for Saturday, high of 96. In the upper levels of the atmosphere, the large ridge of high pressure will push a bit east of our area as it strengthens, and this should allow some monsoon moisture to enter the picture once again by Sunday. Most of the rainfall activity would be further west, but we could see a few isolated pop up storms starting Sunday and continuing through next week. Rain chances should stay around 10% during the afternoons, and while you might need to account for the outside chance of a shower for your 4th of July plans, you should be able to forge ahead with any outdoor activities without much issue. Just remember your sunscreen and make sure to stay hydrated!

Jack Maney