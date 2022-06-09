LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Storms possible out west in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 20%. High of 92°. Winds SSE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Storms clear well before sunrise, otherwise mild. Low of 72°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Drying out and warming up. High of 100°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

There’s just one more chance of rain in the cards this evening, and then we’re going to turn on the blow dryer as temperatures skyrocket this weekend!

Upper level high pressure is continuing to build to our west, but before it can fully shut off our prospects of rain, we should be able to get one more round of storms to fire up way out to the west this afternoon. We have a pretty good amount of moisture in place still, and that will give us a somewhat humid afternoon amid warm high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. Mostly sunny skies will stick around all day, with clouds becoming more numerous as storms approach this evening.

The storms that come in this evening should approach from the northwest, following the direction of the upper level wind fields. A broken line of storms appears likely to arrive sometime around or after sunset, with the highest rain chances before midnight. These storms will be capable of some gusty winds and small hail, but significant severe weather doesn’t look likely. Storms appear to weaken as they approach the Lubbock area, and rain chances south of Lubbock are not looking good, generally below 20%

Storms will be long gone by sunrise tomorrow, and that will be all she wrote for our rain prospects. The upper level ridge will scoot closer and suppress any attempts at storms, and temperatures are expected to get quite toasty tomorrow as we rise into the upper 90s and low 100s.

The upper high will be directly overhead Saturday and Sunday, promoting continued warming into the middle 100s, with 110+ degree highs expected in the Rolling Plains. Winds will start to get gusty by Sunday as the high shifts east, and that will allow some stronger winds aloft to mix down to the surface. Windy and very hot conditions will continue into next week, though a weak cold front might be in the cards by Tuesday or Wednesday and bring at least a little relief from the heat.

Stay cool this weekend!

Jack Maney