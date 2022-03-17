LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: A storm system will bring strong winds and a cooldown to the area, with a slight chance of a few showers especially northwest. High of 64°. Winds SW –>N 20-35 MPH.

Tonight: Strong winds continue behind the front. Low of 33°. Winds NW 30-35 MPH.

Tomorrow: Winds slowly taper off through the day. High of 61. Winds NW 15-25 MPH.

A dynamic day of weather is shaping up for the south plains! A strong storm system will develop over the area today, bringing dynamic, highly varied conditions to the area.

The low pressure center of this system is expected to develop and move east across our northern tier of counties this morning, and as the surface low develops, it will start to drag the cold front south across the area. Winds will start out southerly or southwesterly, switching around to the north and northwest this afternoon. The front will arrive in Lubbock around midday, and once it does, winds will increase to over 30 mph with gusts over 40, which will give rise to blowing dust. Wind Advisories are in effect from 12pm to 8pm today, and a Red Flag Warning for extreme fire danger includes our southeastern corner where windy and very dry conditions are expected ahead of the front.

Ahead of the front, temperatures are expected to rise similarly to how they did yesterday, with upper 70s to low 80s expected in the Rolling Plains. Cooling north winds will arrive early in our northwestern corner, which will lead to a much cooler day with highs in the 50s. Here in Lubbock, we will likely split the difference, warming to the low to mid 60s before the front arrives and arrests our warming process.

Dry air will prevent widespread precipitation from developing in our area from this system, but there will be enough dynamic lift from the storm system to produce a band of wrap-around moisture across our northwestern zones, with the best chances from Friona and Dimmitt off to the north. Any moisture that does develop will be quite light, with no meaningful rainfall accumulations expected.

Tonight, as the system pushes further east, cold air will continue to surge in, with strong winds expected through the overnight hours. Gusts over 40mph will be possible all through the night, and lows will drop to the low 30s and upper 20s.

Tomorrow will start out windy, but as the storm system continues receding further into the distance, winds will trend downward through the day, becoming light and variable by the end of the day. A cool, mostly clear day is expected for Friday, with a high of 61.

Extended Forecast:

Upper level high pressure will make a brief visit to the area this weekend, giving us warming conditions Saturday and Sunday. A very pleasant day will take shape on Saturday, with highs in the low 70s and reasonably light winds.

Our next storm system will approach the area late on Sunday and especially on Monday, with indications that there could be some actual rain potential to start out next week. The upper low will be deep, strong, and positioned such that ample moisture has a chance to make it to West Texas. Waves of showers and storms are likely to develop, especially in eastern areas. There are still many details about this system left to resolve, and as such we will not be locking in higher rain chances until we get closer to the event. The latest trends have been in a positive direction, though, so we will be keeping our fingers crossed that this pans out with some sorely-needed moisture for the area.

Hold onto your hats today, and have a great Thursday!

Jack Maney