LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: A beautiful day! High of 68°. Winds W 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Calm and clear. Low of 46°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Winds increase, with a few showers grazing northern sides of the KLBK area. High of 78°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

It finally rained! Showers and a few rumbles of thunder moved through overnight, bringing some sorely needed rainfall to the South Plains. Though not everyone wound up seeing good rain, the majority of us did get something in the bucket, with widespread totals between 0.05″ and 0.15″!

The rain is now gone, and in its wake, a very nearly perfect day of weather will take hold this afternoon! Winds will stay light and switch to a more westerly direction, with skies becoming mostly clear. With the leftover air from yesterday’s cold front, temperatures will warm to the upper 60s and low 70s, with a high of 68 degrees here in Lubbock. Winds will stay calm overnight, with temperatures falling down to the mid 40s.

Another storm system will scoot past well to our north on Friday, and that has an ever so slight chance of bringing some rain to the northern edge of the KLBK viewing area, but most of the action will be in the Amarillo area. Winds will increase and so will temperatures in response to the passing system, with highs reaching the upper 70s for Friday afternoon. A weak cold front will arrive late Friday or early Saturday, bringing little more than a wind shift to the region. This will hold highs steady in the 70s for the first half of the weekend!

Extended Forecast:

A broad, flat area of high pressure in the upper levels will promote a gentle warming trend into Sunday, with breezes returning to the southwest and providing a boost to afternoon highs, with mid-80s expected to close the weekend out. This ridge will give way to another fairly weak system on Monday, which will bring a gentle cooldown and a slight chance of rain! Right now, it appears that the rain chances will favor the eastern 1/3 of the area, primarily highlighting the Rolling Plains. Though the details are still unclear on this system, this will be our next shot at some beneficial rainfall. Another system will follow on Wednesday with what looks like a stronger cold front, though our prospects for precipitation are not looking excellent in the next week. At least the weather will be mostly agreeable to start out the month of April!

Jack Maney