LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Wednesday morning weather update!

Today: Winds increase a bit, with more clouds building in later in the day. High of 77°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Skies become overcast and winds continue, leading to relatively warm overnight lows Low of 46°. Winds S 8-13 MPH.

Tomorrow: Winds become noticeably stronger, with lots of clouds around especially early. High of 78°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Another fine day of weather is expected across the South Plains, but things are getting ready to become less settled for our forecast soon!

The upper level high pressure that has dominated our forecast for the last several days will continue to be the main driver of our weather for today, with warm and mostly calm conditions expected to continue today. Highs will warm into the upper 70s to perhaps near the 80 degree mark for some areas especially in the Rolling Plains. Winds will be just a bit stronger than yesterday, coming up out of the southwest at 10 to 15 mph. Clouds will be generally on the increase through the day, with skies potentially becoming mostly cloudy late in the day as another wave of high-altitude moisture moves in.

The clouds will be fully in place overnight, with winds generally remaining in place through the nighttime, which will lead to less cooling than normal overnight. Lows tomorrow morning will be considerably above normal, with a low expected in Lubbock of 46 degrees.

Tomorrow, you might notice a bit of humidity in the air tomorrow morning, as dewpoint temperatures come up with those south winds continuing. Normally, this would be hopeful news for our rain prospects, but unfortunately it is looking unlikely that any of this moisture will come down as rain, as a strong layer of warmer air above the surface will prevent the rising motion we need to generate precipitation. The cap will be too strong, so we will be remaining dry for Friday.

Extended Forecast:

The upper levels of the atmosphere will bring in our weather changes this weekend, as a strong trough sets up to our west. Multiple disturbances will be moving fairly close to the area beginning late Friday and into early Saturday. This first system stands little chance of producing anything for us other than wind, but also temperatures will be slowly tending downward this weekend as heights decrease over the area.

The next disturbance will arrive on Sunday, and this will have a slightly better chance of producing precipitation in the area as it interacts with some low-level moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This will produce some scattered showers east of the I-27 corridor Sunday morning, though rainfall amounts look very light and overall of little significance. Later Sunday or early Monday morning, this system will push a cold front through, bringing cooler weather for the upcoming work week with highs staying in the 50s.

Jack Maney