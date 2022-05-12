LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Another hot day with maybe a storm or two in the area. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 94°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Slightly cooler as a weak cold front arrives Low of 61°. Winds N 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm and mostly clear. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 92°. Winds NE 8-13 MPH.

We’re not totally done with rain chances just yet, but it’s looking drier and hotter as we move forward toward the weekend!

Humid air will hold on for a few more hours today, but the dry line is about to shove it back out of the South Plains. The humid air kept our morning lows warm, and that warm low puts us in position for a warmup into the upper 90s for this afternoon. Dewpoints will fall behind the dry line as it pushes through and shifts winds around to the SW at 15 to 20 mph.

A storm or two might form off of the dryline this evening as it continues pushing into the humid air mass to the east. Today will feature less support for storm development than the last couple of days, so we should struggle to get storms to form. If they can overcome the cap, they would be capable of some large hail and damaging wind gusts, but the threat is very conditional today, and rain chances are only about 10% for any one location east of the dry line.

Tonight, a weak cold front will push into the South Plains, bringing a wind shift to northerly and bringing in some slightly cooler, just as dry air. Lows tomorrow will be in the lower 60s. That front will wash out and dissipate over the area, but winds should remain northeasterly and very light tomorrow afternoon, with highs about 5 to 10 degrees cooler in the low 90s and clear skies.

Extended Forecast:

The jet stream will recede well to the north by the weekend, and that is going to settle us into a hot, dry, and uneventful summer-style pattern for the next week or so. High pressure aloft will promote little cloudcover and warming temperatures, with highs expected to remain in the mid to upper 90s and even low triple digits. Rain chances will be few and far in between. It’s very early to see this sort of shift, and it seems like an omen that the coming summer will be quite hot and dry.

