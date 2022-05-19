LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Extreme heat and breezy winds. High of 102°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: A mild, calm night. Low of 67°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another hot day, cold front approaches late. High of 98°. Winds SW 18-23 MPH.

Today is going to be the hottest day of the year we’ve had so far. Widespread triple digit temperatures will make it a real scorcher outside, but it won’t be long before we bring this heat wave to a close with a cold front this weekend!

Upper level high pressure continues to dominate the atmosphere over our heads, and that is the main driver of the hot weather we’ve had this week. With a stronger breeze out of the southwest today, that will help boost our afternoon highs a bit compared to where we were yesterday, and Lubbock will see triple digit heat today with a high expected at 102°. Some locations out to the east could near 110°!

Tonight, we will cool down to the middle to upper 60s, with winds staying pretty light through the night. Tomorrow, it will feel pretty similar to today with another day in the upper 90s and triple digits area-wide, but the winds of change will start to blow as the first attempt at a cold front slides into the area late in the day. This will largely get washed out as it encounters the stubborn, hot air over the area.

A stronger push of cold air will come in overnight Friday into Saturday morning, and this will switch our winds around to the NE and finally end the heat wave! Temperatures will be a good deal cooler through the day on Saturday, with upper 70s and low 80s expected amid gusty winds around 20-25 mph. Areas to the southwest may see some higher temperatures as the thermal ridging attempts to rebuild over the area, battling it out with the cold air intrusion. A final wave of colder air comes in Saturday night, and that will cement the colder air in place for Sunday.

The cooldown will be quite long-lived, with next week looking to stay near or below average at least through Wednesday. Additionally, moisture will return to the area Monday and Tuesday, which looks like it could combine with some upper level storm systems to produce potentially widespread rainfall all across West Texas! It is still too early to tell exact locations or amounts, but heavy rain will be quite possible next week! Stay with the First Warning Weather Team for updates on next week’s rain potential!

Jack Maney