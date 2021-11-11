KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: November 11th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Light winds and cooler highs after a cold morning. High of 66°. Winds ESE 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Cold, freeze possible NW. Low of 36°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another front rolls through in the morning, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures. High of 606°. Winds NE 15-20 MPH.

We are continuing the downhill slide this week after multiple cold fronts rolled through the area through the week. Highs today will be very close to the average for this calendar date, with 66 degrees expected. Post-frontal air in place today will bring light winds and clear skies this afternoon, and after a chilly morning, this afternoon will be very crisp and beautiful! If we weren’t so dry, I’d call it bonfire weather.

Tonight, winds will be nearly calm and skies nearly clear, and that’s a perfect recipe for nighttime cooling. Temperatures will dip down into the mid-30s, close enough to freezing that I can’t totally rule out a freeze here in Lubbock. Further NW, a freeze is much more likely.

Tomorrow morning, another cold front will arrive, reinforcing the cool air already in place. Winds will be gusty out of the NE at 15 to 20 mph, and skies will be clear. All of these fronts have effectively removed most moisture from the atmosphere over our heads, and so we will not be seeing any rain chances despite the front.

Winds will swing around out of the southwest on Saturday, and that is going to help[ with a quick rebound on our temperatures just in time for game day! Texas Tech will take on Iowa State under mostly clear skies and with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Perfect weather, though the winds will be a bit gusty.

Another cold front will swing through on Sunday, but this one will be more of a glancing blow, and temperatures will not come down by too much from this front. Temperatures will warm early next week back to the upper 70s and low 80s, and yet another cold front looks poised to roll through by midweek. No rain chances are looking likely for at least the next week.

Happy Veteran’s Day!

Jack Maney