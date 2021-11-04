KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: November 4th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Clouds hanging tough this morning, but giving way to a mostly sunny and warmer afternoon. High of 62°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear skies and light winds, morning lows could flirt with freezing again. Low of 35°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly clear skies, with temperatures returning to near normal. High of 70°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

This morning saw an area divided, with Lubbock staying under clouds and well above freezing, while just west of the Hub City, temperatures fell well below freezing in areas that managed to clear out overnight. Through the day, skies will clear out as the cold air at the surface begins to weaken and the cloud deck dissipates. Temperatures will start to recover once the sun comes out, and highs this afternoon will reach the low 60s with very light winds!

Tonight, winds will return to nearly calm levels and with clear skies, ideal cooling conditions will set in. Some spots could make another run at the freezing mark, but the Lubbock metro will probably stay just above it yet again with a low of 35.

Tomorrow, temperatures will continue to recover from the mid-week cold air we’ve had in place, with highs returning to the low 70s and lots of sunshine. Upper level high pressure will build back into the area, and that is going to keep us very nice all the way through the weekend! By early next week, temperatures could briefly tap the 80s! This calmer and warmer pattern will persist through about next Wednesday, when it looks like our next cold front will arrive. Indications in the long term are that this could be followed up with another strong surge of arctic air by late next week, but I will not be locking that in for a while yet. Still a lot of uncertainty in what we can expect. At any rate, enjoy the beautiful weather this weekend!

Jack Maney