KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: October 13th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: A bit warmer and windy, no chance of rain. High of 81°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Chilly and breezy, cold front arrives around midnight. Low of 44°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Much cooler and windy. High of 66°. Winds N 20-25 MPH.

Two back to back storm systems early this week kept our weather pretty crazy, and we’re still not quite done with the big changes just yet! Another cold front is on the way, but it will be arriving later tonight, and before it does things will be pretty benign across the South Plains. Compressional warming ahead of that front will help us reach the low 80s this afternoon, with a high of 81 and winds out of the SW at 12-18 mph.

The last cold front that pushed through Wednesday morning has left a big swath of dry air in its wake, and that approaching cold front will be encountering that dry air on its way through. This means it will pass as little more than a wind shift, but those winds will be pretty strong behind the front! By sunrise on Friday, winds out of the north at 20 to 25 mph will make things feel a lot chillier, and we will even have a little bit of a wind chill effect! Highs will top out at 66 degrees under bright, sunny skies tomorrow.

Upper level high pressure will start to take the reins on our weather by Saturday, when light winds and clear skies will give us a chance to see our first freeze of the year in some spots. I expect will will stay just a little bit above the freezing mark Saturday morning, with the best chances of frost and freeze further to the NW. Saturday and Sunday are looking like gorgeous days, with temperatures in the low 70s and clear skies.

The jet stream is looking to retreat back to the north early next week, and that’s going to make our weather quiet down a bit. Lots of sun and not a lot of rain chances coming at least for the next seven days or so.

Have a great Thursday!

Jack Maney