KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: October 21st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Partly cloudy, perhaps a shower or two SE late. Chance of Rain: 10%. High of 78°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cool and quiet. Low of 55°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Slightly warmer, mostly sunny. High of 83°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

This morning started out cloudy and cool, and we will keep some of those clouds around through the afternoon, though more sunshine should come out as the day moves along. Those early clouds will help hinder our warmup a bit this afternoon, and our highs are expected this afternoon in the upper 70s as a result. 78 degrees in Lubbock this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and a light wind out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Those southeast winds are transporting some better moisture into the region, and that could be enough to get a few showers going later on this evening, especially further south and east of the Lubbock metro. I am not confident that any storms will form, and if they do manage to develop, they will be very few and far in between, and therefore I am keeping chances at 10% or less for this afternoon. No major meaningful rainfall is expected.

Tonight, skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will fall to about 55 degrees, with winds shifting around to the south and southwest. This will continue into tomorrow, with winds increasing a bit and clouds decreasing. Better sunshine and an approaching upper-level high will warm our temperatures into the low 80s, with a high of 83 in Lubbock.

As we head toward the weekend, a warming trend will continue with highs getting to the mid to upper 80s by Saturday, well above our seasonal averages. This pattern will persist through at least Monday, giving us lots of sun and warm weather. Texas Tech vs. K-State on Saturday will be warm, but overall pleasant weather to get outside and no chance of rain expected. Winds will be a bit elevated this weekend out of the southwest.

The upper level pattern will get a bit more active early next week, with several waves of low and high pressure developing and moving across the area in rapid succession. The first of these low pressure troughs will not do much to change the feel of our weather, but the second one on track for Wednesday of next week should have a pretty decent mass of cold air behind it. This looks to be our next major cold front, and that will drop us at least back to our normal highs by the middle of next week.

Have an amazing Thursday!

Jack Maney