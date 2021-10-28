KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: October 28th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Strong winds continue. Blowing dust possible. High of 68°. Winds NW 25-30 MPH.

Tonight: Winds quiet down after sunset. Low of 39°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Slightly warmer and less windy, bright sunshine all day. High of 72°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

The powerful upper level storm that gave us our big weather changes Tuesday and strong winds today will continue to bring strong winds this afternoon. Powerful winds aloft will mix down to the surface this afternoon, bringing another blustery day especially further to the east of the Lubbock metro, with sustained winds from the NW at 25 to 30 mph this afternoon. Blowing dust will be possible, though this will likely not be concentrated enough to significantly affect visibility in most locations. Also, considering how dry it has been in the last few months, fire danger will increase today, with a Red Flag Warning just east of Lubbock for today. The strong northwest winds are bringing in cooler air, and our high temperatures are not expected to make it out of the 60s this afternoon, with 68 degrees expected in Lubbock!

Tonight, winds should calm down around sunset, and a mostly calm and clear night is expected, with lows chilling down to the upper 30s and possibly a bit colder in a few spots.

Tomorrow, with the upper level low moving well east of our area, we should see our weather moderate a bit with temperatures warming into the 70s and winds coming down to much more normal levels. Friday will be a pleasant day for ourdoor activities, a great way to close an active week of weather on the south plains.

A sharp warmup is expected on Saturday as a weak upper ridge passes through the area and shifts winds out of the southwest. This combines increasing pressure with downslope winds, and the recipe calls for highs on Saturday in the low 80s! That will be very short-lived as yet another cold front is anticipated by Sunday, which will bring a cooler and breezier Halloween. That said, winds should not be near as strong as they were this week, and I am still giving my seal of approval to the forecast for trick or treating Sunday night! Sunday will feature a high in the upper 60s or lower 70s, with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s during the evening.

As we head toward next week, a strong storm system diving south out of the arctic will shove several shots of cold air through the South Plains, and this could combine with some moisture to give us a reasonable chance of light, cold rain and lots of cloudcover next week. The details are still not fully resolved on this system yet, but what is virtually guaranteed is that strong fronts will cool us down into the 50s for highs by the middle of next week. We’ll be tracking it closely, so stick with KLBK for updates!

Jack Maney