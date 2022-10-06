LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Mild and mostly cloudy, showers mainly out west. Chance of rain: 20% High of 76°. Winds NE 8-13 MPH.

Tonight: A few lingering showers, otherwise cool and calm. Low of 59°. Winds NE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Shower chances across northern areas, otherwise another cool and mostly cloudy day. Chance of rain: 20% High of 75°. Winds E 10-15 MPH.

We’ve shifted into a cooler, wetter weather pattern, and it looks like it might be here for some time!

Monsoon moisture is in place today with much higher humidity across the area, and light showers have persisted through the night primarily west of I-27. Today will be another mostly cloudy day for the South Plains, though rain chances are not looking quite as promising as they did yesterday as there is not quite as much support in the upper levels to generate shower activity. Still, given the saturated atmosphere, it will be very easy to see a few isolated showers to form during the afternoon, and better lift will remain in the Clovis area, where the best rain chances are expected to develop. Cloudcover will be more widespread the further west you go, and as a result a fairly big contrast will develop with the state line seeing temps in the 60s while the Rolling Plains will see more sunshine and temps in the 80s. Lubbock’s high will be in the middle, with a high of 76 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

A gentle reinforcing shot of cooler air will continue streaming in overnight, with a weak front continuing to generate some weak showers through the night as lows come in a few degrees either side of 60. Tomorrow will feature similar conditions with mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers, though this time the best rain chances will be over our northern areas and off into the Panhandle with a general light to moderate rain persisting much of the day. Highs once again will be in the 60s where the rain is most prevalent, with 80s where the sun shines.

This pattern will hold as weak low pressure aloft over the desert southwest will continue streaming moisture into the area with weak disturbances periodically moving through and giving more lift to generate showers. Saturday will be an overcast and cool day, with temperatures in the 60s and a few showers possible, and then it looks like the rain will be more widespread and substantial on Sunday and Monday as a stronger disturbance moves through. Chances are that this pattern will hold through next week, with low rain chances sticking around!

Jack Maney