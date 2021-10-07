KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: October 7th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Sharply warmer, hot and sunny. High of 90°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH

Tonight: Cool and quiet. Low of 59°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Staying hot and dry. High of 92°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

The stretch of nice weather we’ve had for the first half of this week is coming to and end, and we’re getting a breif resurgence of summer as we look toward the weekend! Upper level high pressure will build into our area starting today, and that is going to boost our temperatures to 90 degrees this afternoon. Winds out of the southwest at 12-18mph will help to warm us as they descend from higher elevations. Skies will stay mostly clear, and we will stay dry.

Tonight, a mostly clear and calm night with a low of 59.

Tomorrow, the warming trend continues as that upper high gains strength overhead. Very similar conditions expected tomorrow, but we will increase our winds by a notch and our temperatures as well, with 92 degrees for tomorrow.

Things are going to get much more interesting this weekend. Saturday will see our temperatures hit their peak as the downslope winds continue, boosted by an approaching trough in the jet stream. This will also be bringing a cold front with it, and the approaching front will cause compressional warming in addition to the downslope winds. This will push our highs into record territory, with 95 degrees expected Saturday afternoon for the Texas Tech homecoming game. The 6:00pm kickoff will at least let temperatures trail off throughout the game, but pregame activities will be quit toasty, and I recommend sunscreen and lots of water if you’re getting out there!

The upper level trough will pass us by to the north on Sunday, and unfortunately that looks like it will also take any associated rain chances with it further to the north, and most of us should stay dry on Sunday. Severe weather is expected much further east over Oklahoma, but we should not have to worry about that here in our area. The front will help to cool us down back closer to normal temperatures for the start of next week, but another approaching upper level low will bring with it a second, possibly more potent front around next Wednesday. This could bring with it better rain chances, with some severe weather possible given the parameters expected to be in place by next week. We will be keeping a very close eye on this, as Fall is our “secondary” severe weather season.

Have a great Thursday!

Jack Maney