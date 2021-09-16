KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: September 16th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and mostly sunny, maybe a stray storm or two. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 88°. Winds S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cool and clear. Low of 64°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Dry and hot, with mostly clear skies. High of 93. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Today will be a great outdoor day with temperatures in the upper 80s and mostly clear skies. We can’t rule out a stray storm or two, but it looks like most of the storm activity this evening will be in eastern New Mexico and will not make it to the Texas line. A stray storm west of the I-27 corridor can’t be ruled out, but no meaningful rainfall is expected this evening. Winds will be light out of the south at 10 to 15 mph. Great outdoor weather if you don’t mind just a little touch of heat!

Tonight, things will cool off into the mid to low 60s, with 64 expected in the Lubbock metro under mostly clear skies.

Heat will start to build for tomorrow as high pressure once again reasserts its dominance, and it looks like summer is not going down without a fight. Tomorrow’s high is expected at 93 degrees, with no chance of storms and hardly a cloud in the sky. That’s going to be the case for the next several days, as the upper level high pressure will stick around overhead for several days. Gameday on Saturday looks hot as well, but not excessively so. 94 degrees around kickoff at 6pm, but things will quickly cool off through the evening. If you have pregame plans, that’s when the heat will be the worst, so make sure you stay hydrated if you’re tailgating!

Heat will continue to be the story all the way through until Monday of next week. A strong upper level storm system will be coming onshore and moving our way, and this one will dig far enough south that we will see some stronger effects from it. The high pressure ridge will get shoved east and weakened, allowing a strong cold front to push in. This will feel like a proper Fall cold front, bringing with it a fairly sharp 10 to 15 degree temperature drop and strong winds out of the north. Unfortunately, the airmass ahead of the front will not have much moisture in it, and so it looks like this frontal passage will be mostly dry. The cooldown it brings will last a few days, and there are some indications of a follow-up front a few days later in longer term guidance. Summer is almost over, we just have a little longer to go before we get there.

Have a great Thursday!

Jack Maney