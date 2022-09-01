LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Showers and storms shift to the south, with skies clearing. Chance of rain: 20%. High of 82°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly dry and cool. Low of 66°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Dry and warm. High of 87°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Rain chances will be ending today, but they might not be gone for long!

Dry air will filter into the upper and mid-levels today from NW to SE, pushing rain chances to the south and east. This will lead to gradual clearing through the day, with temperatures expected to rise a bit into the 80s for locations that clear, though southern areas will likely stay cloudy and rainy with highs in the 70s.

Rain will end for southern areas tonight, and we will be mostly dry through the overnight hours and into Friday. Warm and dry weather will prevail for the last day of the work week, with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s and skies remaining mostly sunny.

Texas Tech’s home opener against Murray State will possibly come with a threat of rain delays, as we will see a weak cold front enter the area with some rainfall potential returning as scattered storms develop amid the lift the front will provide. Storm coverage still remains uncertain, but currently it does not look like a washout this weekend. Temperatures will remain pleasantly warm in the mid 80s, with winds staying on the light side through the weekend.

Longer term indications keep our temperatures near or below average with a big ridge of high pressure staying to the west. In a pattern like this, the door for showers will be open anytime we can get moisture to the upper levels of the atmosphere, though it looks like no more widespread rain chances are coming at least in foreseeable future.

Jack Maney