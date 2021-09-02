KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: September 2nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and partly cloud Chance of rain: 30% High of 92°. Winds S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mild, mostly cloudy skies. Low of 72°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm and mostly dry, isolated storms possible in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 93. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Storm chances are looking a little better for today! The big wave of monsoon storms that developed over New Mexico yesterday is weakening this morning and will be mostly gone by mid-morning, but it has helped push a weak surface trough into the area and that will serve as a focus for more storms to develop this afternoon. Clouds from those storms will keep things a bit warmer this morning, and our afternoon high temperature is expected to increase into the low to mid 90s, with 92 expected in Lubbock today. Those storms this afternoon will have better coverage over the Caprock, with rain chances generally increasing the further south and west you go. I’ve bumped up our chances to 30% here in the Hub City, up to about a 50% chance in eastern New Mexico.

Tonight, storms could linger for a while after sunset, but we should slowly dry things out during the overnight hours. Rain chances fall to about 10% overnight, with a low expected near 72 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow, high pressure aloft will move closer to the area, and that will reduce storm coverage and cloud coverage, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 93. A few isolated pop-up storms can’t be ruled out, but tomorrow looks a little more on the dry side.

This weekend, things will get a little more interesting! As the upper level high scoots off to the west to bully the West Coast again, we’ll leave the door open for a cold front to come into our area. The front will be weakening as it goes, but it should provide enough lift to generate some scattered storms in the area and provide a bit of a cooldown. Rain chances will be only about 20 to 30 percent, but high temperatures will cool back down to about average with next week starting in the upper 80s.

Have a great Thursday!

Jack Maney