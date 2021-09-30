KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: September 30th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: A morning cold front brings gusty north winds, and then widespread storms move in during the afternoon. Chance of rain: 80%. High of 80°. Winds N 12-18 MPH

Tonight: Cool and calm. Low of 57°. Winds N 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms throughout the day, cool and cloudy when it isn’t raining. Chance of rain: 70% High of 72°. Winds N 5-10 MPH.

We have a lot of changes rolling into our area today, starting with a cold front racing through the area this morning! This front will initially pass through dry, bringing breezy north winds at 12 to 18 mph, but as the front rolls south, it will encounter better low-level moisture and a passing wave in the upper levels that will promote widespread storm development. These storms will move toward the north and northeast, building into the area by the afternoon. These storms could be on the strong to severe side, but the main thing they will bring is heavy rainfall! The only thing keeping me from saying we have guaranteed rain is the occasional gap in coverage, but an 80% chance of rain this afternoon is quite close to it. A Slight Risk (Level 2/5) of severe weather is in effect for the furthest south counties in our area, and a Marginal (Level 1/5) over the Lubbock metro. Storms will be capable of some winds The cold front and increased clouds will cool us off as well, with highs struggling to make it to the 80 degree mark.

Tonight, storms are expected to continue, with temperatures cooling to the upper 50s during the night.

Tomorrow, storm chances will notch down just a little, but they will be with us for nearly the entire day as the large upper level low pressure center over New Mexico remains nearly stationary, providing continued upper-level support for renewed shower and storm development. The atmosphere will be pretty worked over from all of the storms in the area, so storms Friday will be less intense and a bit less widespread, but still quite high rain chances continuing for Friday, with about a 70% chance of rain throughout the day. Storms will come to and end Friday night or early Saturday morning, and just about everybody in our area can expect about half an inch to a full inch of rain, with some lucky spots seeing up to two inches! This is going to make a big dent in the drought that has been developing over the last month or so.

The storm chances will end after the big upper level low moves to the east of our area, and that will give us a very comfortable and dry weekend! Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies. We’ll get both a great rainfall and a great weekend, and I don’t think I could ask for better weather. In the extended period, things are looking mostly quiet and close to normal for at least the next week or so.

Have a great Thursday!

Jack Maney