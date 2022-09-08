LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Clear skies and light winds. High of 89°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Calm and cool. Low of 64°. Winds VAR 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and dry. High of 91°. Winds SSE 10-15 MPH.

Nice, warm weather will remain in place today, with high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s. Bright sunshine will warm us up, and light winds will vary in direction throughout the day at 5 to 10 mph. A few passing high and thin clouds that are actually outflow winds from Hurricane Kay near Baja California will be visible, but have little impact on our weather. Pollen will still be prevalent with the recent green-up, but that will be the only major issue with today’s forecast.

Tonight, lows will fall to the upper 50s and low to mid 60s with winds remaining light, though they will strengthen a little tomorrow and come from a more consistent south-southeasterly direction. Skies will remain mostly clear with a few thin clouds around, and temperatures will be a tiny bit warmer, with highs in the low 90s for Friday.

We are still tracking the cold front this weekend. As a storm system in the jet stream traverses the northern plains, it is breaking down the high pressure ridge in the upper levels, and that will be opening the door for the front to push through over the weekend. Saturday will see more similar weather to what we’ve had all week, and we are likely to remain dry and warm through the TTU vs. Houston game which kicks off Saturday at 3pm. Clouds may be on the increase toward the end of the game, though, and the front is expected to arrive Saturday evening or in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

A few thunderstorms will be possible along and behind the front, and we are maintaining low 20% chances for Saturday night and during the day on Sunday. It does not look like a washout, but a few storms will be possible in the area. The front will also bring a decent cooldown, with highs in the upper 70s on Sunday! The cooldown will not last long, though, as upper level ridging will be back in place next week and is expected to keep us warm and dry for some time yet.

Jack Maney