LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Severe storms east. Low of 47°. Winds NNE 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. High of 52°. Winds N 15-20 MPH.

Severe storms are expected to develop across portions of the South Plains overnight tonight. Over eastern portions of the KLBK viewing area, a level 2 out of 5 slight risk of severe weather has been issued (indicated by areas in yellow). A level 1 out of 5 marginal risk has been issued for areas in dark green. Damaging winds of 60-70 MPH, haikl up to 2″ in diameter, an isolated tornado or two, and localized flooding will all be possible.

Here is a timeline of expected arrival time of storms overnight tonight through Friday morning.

As our low pressure system begins to move into the South Plains, showers will begin to increase. Areas on the Caprock will see the least amount of rain, with heavier rainfall totals occurring with the stronger storms off the Caprock, across the Rolling Plains. Temperatures will fall as our low pressure system moves in, bottoming out in the 40s by sunrise on Friday. Strong northerly winds will gust upwards of 40 MPH through the overnight hours.

By the time the sun rises on our Friday, we will most likely have already seen our high temperatures for portions of the South Plains! Highs will vary from the upper 40s to upper 50s, with daytime temperatures only warming back into the 40s to low 50s. Strong northerly winds will continue throughout the day, with sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH expected. Cloudy conditions will be accompanied by light to moderate rainfall. Some areas will only see 0.10″-0.25″ of total accumulation by the time rain comes to an end on Friday night. Other locations could see as much as 1″-2″ of rainfall! Below is a map highlighting expected rainfall totals.

Forecast rainfall totals from Thursday, October 27th, 2022 through Friday, October 28th, 2022.

If you plan on heading out to any area high school football games, get ready for the muddy and cold conditions! Friday night into Saturday morning will be chilly, as temperatures bottom out in the low 30s to mid 40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

We will keep the chilly conditions around for Saturday, with high temperatures only warming into the mid 50s and mid 60s. A partly cloudy sky will hang around the region, with winds shifting back to the southeast before sunset. If you’re heading out to watch Texas Tech take on Baylor, you’ll definitely want to take a jacket. Kickoff temps are expected to be in the upper 50s. By the time the 4th quarter wraps up, we’ll most likely be in the lower 50s to upper 40s. Another cold night is expected across the region, with lows by Sunday morning settling in the low 30s to mid 40s. A light freeze is expected over northwestern portions of the KLBK viewing area!

Sunday will be a bit warmer with a few more clouds around eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Highs will climb into the 60s to low 70s during the late afternoon, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky expected across the region. Winds will be out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. Sunday night into Monday morning will be another chilly one, as lows dip into the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Extended Forecast:

Calmer conditions will remain around the KLBK viewing area from Monday through Thursday of next week. Highs will range from the upper 60s to upper 70s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Your trick-or-treating forecast looks great for Monday night! Kiddos will need a light jacket with temperatures in the 50s and 60s expected. Winds will be quite variable in direction each day, but overall speeds of 10-20 MPH are expected each day. Morning lows will remain seasonably cool, bottoming out in the upper 30s to mid 50s. As of right now, it doesn’t look like any freezes are expected through the first half of next week. Download our First Warning Weather App to receive updates on rain chances that we’re expecting later this week.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 27th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, October 27th:

Sunrise: 8:02 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:00 PM CDT

Average High: 72°

Record High: 87° (1922)

Average Low: 44°

Record Low: 22° (2020)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

