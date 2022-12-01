LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Breezier and warmer with more sunshine. High of 55°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Chilly and calm. Low of 42°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Very windy and very warm, with blowing dust possible. High of 74°. Winds WSW 22-28 MPH.

The cooldown we saw yesterday will be short lived, and we are going to be on a warming trend today. Still, the potent cold air we got yesterday will take a bit more time to fully go away, and we are expecting a cool day with highs in the 50s today. A southwest breeze at 12 to 18 mph will give us a slight bit of wind chill, but overall a nice day is still shaping up for this Thursday!

Tonight, temperatures are not expected to fall too far and will only dip to the low 40s by the time the sun comes up. After sunrise, tomorrow will become a very windy day as a storm system passes to our north. This will give us sustained winds of 22 to 28 mph with gusts over 45 mph likely, which will give us dusty haze in the sky and perhaps some localized reduced visibility from the dust. In addition, the west winds will have a downslope warming effect, and that will boost highs into the mid 70s, perhaps reaching 80 in the Rolling Plains!

The warmup will be be even shorter-lived than our last cooldown as another front pushes in overnight Friday and into Saturday morning. This front will bring cloudcover and northeast breezes which will keep us mostly cloudy to overcast. In addition, a bit of light shower activity might develop behind the front by the evening hours on Saturday as the front interacts with some increasing moisture content in the air. These showers will be on the light side, but that could still give us a damp and chilly Miracles parade, which begins at 6pm on Saturday here in Lubbock.

The rain will end around sunrise on Sunday, and with cloudcover hanging tough, lows will likely stay in the 50s Sunday morning, with highs not much higher in the low 70s. Another warmup into next week looks likely for Monday and possibly Tuesday, with another front by midweek that could bring another chance of showers.

Jack Maney