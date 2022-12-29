LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: A weak front moves through, bringing somewhat cooler highs and less wind. High of 60°. Winds NW 18-23 MPH.

Tonight: Calm and cold. Low of 33°. Winds W 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cool with lighter winds. High of 58°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

The wind will not be quite so bad today, but still expect a breezy and cool afternoon to shape up. The jet stream is still overhead in the upper levels, and those strong winds aloft will begin to translate down to the surface as the sun comes up. Wind speeds will be strongest across the northern half of the KLBK viewing area, with a few gusts over 40 mph around Tulia to Silverton, but Lubbock will likely maintain 18 to 23 mph winds with gusts to around 30 mph. A cold front is moving through the area this morning, and that will give us a bit of a cooldown compared to yesterday’s temperatures, with a high of 60 in Lubbock. Mid 50s out west, mid 60s out east.

Tonight, winds will become light after sunset and it looks like a pleasant but chilly evening as temperatures will drop to near freezing by sunrise Friday. Friday will give us a break from the strong winds, though temperatures will remain cool throughout the day. A few virga showers will be possible across southern portions of the area, though little to none of this will reach the surface and we will stay mostly dry to close the week.

2022 will come to a windy and mild end as temperatures rebound to the mid 60s, with breezy southwest winds returning to control over the area. New Years celebrations will be on the chilly side with temps in the 40s and 50s at midnight. Our next system will approach the area on New Year’s Day, bringing us more windy weather and cloudcover on Sunday. There is still a slight chance of a few showers out of this system, but it looks like moisture will be lacking and we will struggle to see any meaningful precipitation. The system will bring gusty winds as a cold front settles in on Monday, with more cool highs in the 50s for the early part of next week. Arctic air will not be visiting the area in the foreseeable future, giving us near and above normal temperatures into the start of 2023.

Jack Maney