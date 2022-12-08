LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: A bit of morning fog, with mostly sunny and mild weather by the afternoon. High of 65°. Winds W 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Clouds increase overnight as a weak front edges in. Low of 39°. Winds N 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers east of the I-27 corridor. Chance of rain: 20%. High of 59°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

In the wake of our rainy Wednesday, there is a lot of moisture in the low levels of the atmosphere, and that has allowed the temperature and dewpoint to nearly equal each other this morning, which combined with light winds is giving us widespread patchy fog as we start out our Thursday. The fog will lift quickly after sunrise and leaves us with mostly sunny skies and gentle breezes out of the west at 12 to 18 mph. Highs today will reach the mid 60s to low 70s.

Tonight, winds will become light and variable, and clouds will start to increase as we approach sunrise. Temperatures will be chilly in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Clouds will be back for much of the day on Friday as another weak disturbance swings by in the upper levels and interacts with the residual moisture we have in place, and that will give us another opportunity for rainfall tomorrow during the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers will be possible mainly east of the I-27 corridor, with generally dry conditions out west. Rainfall amounts will be light, generally under 0.10″. With the clouds, highs will be a bit cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The clouds will clear out by Saturday, and a very nice weekend is shaping up with temperatures in the 60s and mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Get some outdoor time in, because it’s going to be nice!

Our next storm system will begin moving in early next week. A large, powerful trough of low pressure in the upper levels will bring stronger winds and a cooldown by midweek, though the most significant effects with rainfall and severe weather threats will miss us well to the east.

A powerful storm system next week, but Lubbock will likely just see windy and cooler weather with precipitation staying much further east.

If you will be headed east around Tuesday or Wednesday, be way of the potential for severe storms around the I-35 corridor!

Jack Maney