LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: With the jet stream storm system pulling further east, winds will be lighter today. The strongest winds will be over the eastern half of our area, breezy in the rolling plains and gentle to the west of Lubbock. Skies stay mostly clear with north winds continuing to bring in cooler air, and highs will be close to seasonal normals with a high of 55 in Lubbock. It will remain breezy with northerly winds around 15 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Winds become light and variable after sunset, allowing temperatures to fall quickly overnight. Morning lows will reach the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tomorrow: Upper level high pressure takes control once again as we head into the weekend. Friday is looking like a return to excellent outdoor weather as temperatures start to recover and warm back up and winds stay light. Bright sunshine and a high of 61 with gentle winds of 10 to 15 mph out of the southwest.

Extended Forecast:

The warmup continues into the weekend as highs reach the mid to upper 60s and winds begin to ramp up slowly, 15 to 20 mph expected for the first half of the weekend. Still a nice outdoor day as long as you don’t mind a bit of a breeze!

Sunday will continue the windier and warmer trend with highs in the low 70s and winds out of the southwest at 25 to 30 mph with gusts over 40mph. Some blowing dust will be possible in addition to elevated fire danger. Increased cloudiness and strong winds will lead to a somewhat less pleasant day for the latter half of the weekend.

A cold front will start our next work week as another storm system approaches, with temperatures cooling somewhat by MLK Day. Winds remain breezy to somewhat strong behind the front, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

Winds remain strong as another wave in the upper atmosphere approaches, keeping jet stream winds overhead which will boost winds at the surface as well. Windy and mild conditions for Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s and winds around 20 to 25 mph.

A larger trough will approach the region later next week, which will continue our windy weather and may try to bring a slight chance of showers in Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. We continue to be largely starved of moisture and despite a favorable storm track, we will get much more than a few isolated showers. This system will move overhead into late next week, which will bring cooler temperatures.