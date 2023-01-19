LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Winds will not be back in the forecast for Thursday and temperatures will remain cool and close to average for this time of the year. Southwest winds of 5 to 10 mph with mostly sunny skies in the morning. High clouds will stream across the area through the day, eventually leading to mostly cloudy skies by the end of the day. In the absence of the strong winds, it will be a pretty nice day!

Tonight: Cloudy skies will keep us a few degrees warmer overnight, with lows near freezing and light winds remaining in place through the night.

Tomorrow: Friday will be another cool, mostly calm day with sunny skies and a southeast breeze at 12-18 mph. Highs will come up a bit to the upper 50s and low 60s, with a high of 61 in Lubbock and skies clearing out quickly after sunrise. Overall, another fine yet somewhat cool outdoor day.

Extended Forecast:

The next upper level storm system arrives on Saturday. While there was some potential for precipitation, hopes for that have decreased as models come into agreement that the low will take a more northerly track through the panhandles. This will keep the rain and snow from this system out of our area, though if you are planning to drive to Amarillo or points further north then you may have some travel hazards to contend with as snow is expected up that way. For Lubbock, we will be mostly dry and partly cloudy, with only a bit of brief light rain or mix possible in our northern counties, with no accumulations expected. The system will bring a more potent cold front in, and temperatures are expected to only reach the upper 40s for highs Saturday with stout winds from the northwest at 20 to 25.

Skies clear out and we will have a brief warmup on Sunday with highs reaching back to near and above normal in the upper 50s. Winds will be gentle at 12 to 18 mph out of the west, and Sunday will be the better day outside for the weekend.

Early next week, another storm system will follow closely behind the one on Saturday. Forecast models are still out to lunch with this system, disagreeing sharply in both the extent of impacts and with the timing. In a near exact repeat from earlier this week, the GFS model keeps us dry with the system passing to our north, while the European model tracks the low overhead and brings precipitation, some of it in the form of snowfall.

A cold front is assured, though the timing remains a bit uncertain. It will likely arrive Monday around midday, bringing colder and windier conditions back to the south plains with highs in the 40s. Colder temps persist at least until Wednesday. For now, KLBK’s forecast reflects a slight chance of precipitation Monday and especially behind the front on Tuesday, but we will be refining this as more data becomes available. Stay tuned for updates!

Jack Maney