LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: After a frigid morning low of 19 degrees, Thursday will be a calm, quiet, and chilly day with highs reaching the low to mid 40s, 44 degrees in Lubbock. Patchy black ice will be possible in areas where runoff from melting snow gathered.. Snowpack should be fully melted during the afternoon with plenty of sunshine, and northwesterly winds of just 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: With calm winds and clear skies, temperatures will plummet once again to the upper teens to mid 20s overnight, but maybe not quite as cold as this morning with a low near 24 degrees.

Tomorrow: Winds return to southwesterly by Friday, with temperatures recovering a bit more but still remaining on the cool side of average in the upper 40s to low 50s. Lubock’s high will be about 49 degrees. Skies will be clear, and as long as you like cooler weather it will be a pleasant end to the week!

Extended Forecast:

Saturday will feature a return to milder temperatures as winds become breezy from the southwest and highs reach the mid 50s to low 60s! A good day to get outdoors and get some sunshine.

Another cold front will arrive Sunday morning, and this will return us to below average temperatures in the mid 40s Sunday. The front will pass through dry, with skies remaining mostly clear through the day.

Cloudcover will begin to increase by Monday. Another upper level storm system is expected to come onshore and dig through the desert southwest, and this morning’s data has trended much slower and stronger with this storm’s track. This would potentially set us up for another round of precipitation next week, perhaps of the wintry variety. Cloudcover will increase and lead to colder temperatures by Tuesday.

As the storm system slowly approaches, precipitation chances would begin around Tuesday, when models are starting to pick up on the possibility of freezing drizzle or wintry mix. A possible second round of heavier precipitation may then follow toward late Wednesday or Thursday. Considerable uncertainty remains with this system as it is still about a week out, but the pattern is once again favorable for potential wintry weather. Beware of social media posts hyping the event up too early! A snowfall map a week in advance is always wrong! Stick with the KLBK First Warning weather team for the latest information!

Jack Maney