LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: A weak front in the morning, mild afternoon highs, and then a stronger front in the evening. High of 71°. Winds NW 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Much colder air spills in overnight. Low of 35°. Winds NE 18-23 MPH.

Tomorrow: Chilly and breezy with some low clouds especially in the morning. High of 46°. Winds NE 18-23 MPH.

Bigtime changes are rolling in today as not just one, but TWO cold fronts will move through the region today.

Today: This morning, a weak Pacific cold front is moving across the area from west to east, bringing in dry and somewhat cooler air, but nothing too significant at least this morning. Winds will shift around to the west-northwest and be a bit lighter at 10-15 mph this afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 71 in Lubbock, with mid 60s out west and some low 80s possible in the Rolling Plains!

Tonight: A second, much stronger front will dive in from the northeast this evening, bringing gusty winds and rapidly cooling temperatures through the night. We will be about 20 degrees cooler tomorrow morning than we were today, with lows in the mid 30s and stout breezes continuing into the day tomorrow.

Tomorrow: A bit of warm air aloft will result in some low cloudcover developing tomorrow morning, with partly to mostly cloudy skies developing by sunrise. Northeast winds will be strong all day, with a blustery and chilly Veteran’s Day expected all across the south plains. Highs tomorrow will be in the 40s area-wide, and it will be a very different feel to close out the work week.

Saturday: The core of arctic air moves overhead by Saturday morning, with winds becoming light and skies staying clear, conditions will be nearly ideal for sharp overnight cooling. Temperatures are expected to crater into the low to mid 20s all across the area, with Lubbock’s low on track for 25 degrees! This will be our first freeze of the year, and a hard freeze at that. Temperatures will recover somewhat by the afternoon on Saturday, but only up to the low 50s and upper 40s. Expect chilly conditions for the Texas Tech game that kicks off at 6:00pm!

Extended Forecast: Temperatures will attempt to rebound on Sunday as a weak upper level ridge moves overhead, but that will be brief as another storm system is set to arrive on Monday. For now, it looks like a quick dash of showers will be possible on Monday as a shield of showers develops behind our next cold front, with mostly cloudy conditions and temperatures dropping back into the 40s for highs and 20s for lows for much of next week. Overall, the large-scale pattern will remain conducive for cold weather to remain in charge for the next couple of weeks at least!

Jack Maney