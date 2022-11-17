LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: A bit warmer, with breezy southwest winds and mostly clear skies. High of 54°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: Cold front arrives around midnight, bringing clouds and falling temperatures overnight. Low of 25°. Winds NE 18-23 MPH.

Tomorrow: Bitter cold and cloudy with wind chills in the teens most of the day. Some flurries or freezing drizzle possible. Chance of precipitation: 20%. High of 33°. Winds NE 15-20 MPH.

A nice little bit of warming will happen today, but that will not last long as our next arctic front is set to arrive tonight!

Clouds have cleared, and today will feature bright sunshine and a breeze out of the southwest at 12 to 18 mph, which will help to boost our highs a bit this afternoon, up to the mid 50s in Lubbock. Mostly sunny skies will make it feel pleasant in the sun but a little chilly in the shade.

Tonight, the bottom will fall out as cold Canadian air will spill into West Texas behind a strong cold front, and this is set to bring in a layer of low, gray clouds and falling temperatures through the night, which will lead to morning lows in the low to mid 20s tomorrow morning. Warming will struggle to happen as the sun will not come out much if at all, and temperatures are expected to stay below freezing for most of the day with a high of just 33 degrees, with wind chill values hovering in the teens. A few light snow flurries or some freezing drizzle will be possible, though accumulations beyond a dusting are not expected and no travel impacts are anticipated.

Friday morning’s lows!

Temps will drop once again down to hard freeze territory by Saturday morning, and it will be dangerously cold outside to start the weekend. Don’t leave your pets outside, and dripping your faucets will be a good idea. The clouds will break up later in the day on Saturday, which will allow some sunshine and temps to warm to the mid 40s in the afternoon.

The upper level pattern will settle down a bit next week as the big trough that brought the cold weather this week pulls east, leaving us with a flat, zonal jet stream and not much change beyond a slow warming trend back toward average for this time of the year. Models are indicating our next weather maker might arrive around Thanksgiving, though it is still much too early to determine what the impacts of that system might be.

Jack Maney