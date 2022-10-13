LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Chilly in the morning, gorgeous in the afternoon! High of 73°. Winds SE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Cool and calm. Low of 51°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A bit warmer, with lots of sunshine. High of 79°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

We’re gearing up for an afternoon of absolute perfection! Skies will be sunny all day long, and our chilly morning lows will give way to mild afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. 73 for our high in Lubbock, with light winds from the southeast at 10 to 15 mph. This will be the nicest day in the next week, so make sure to get some time outdoors!

Tonight, winds will become light and variable, and that will let us quickly cool down into the low 50s and upper 40s. Tomorrow will once again be quite nice, though somewhat warmer as temperatures get up to the high 70s and low 80s with more bright sunshine and a bit more wind from the southwest at 12-18 mph.

The first half of the weekend will be warm, with clouds on the increase through the day as our next storm system approaches. A cold front will be pushing in late in the day, but it should hold off until the evening and allow for a warm afternoon in the 80s. Then the bottom will fall out as cooler air pushes in behind the front and skies become overcast. Highs on Sunday are likely to happen early in the morning, slowly trailing off from the 60s to the 50s through the afternoon.

All of the necessary ingredients for widespread precipitation will be arriving on Sunday as moisture and lift from an upper level storm system and the cold front will generate a lots of showers especially in the evening on Sunday. Rainfall is looking very likely, though amounts are still yet to be determined, with some models calling for a major rainfall event while others are less optimistic. The best rainfall totals appear to be favoring the southern half of the KLBK viewing area for now, with up to 2″ possible in the heaviest areas, though the specifics of the event are still subject to change. Stick with KLBK for the latest updates!

