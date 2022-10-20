LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Light winds and clear skies. High of 79°. Winds N 8-13 MPH.

Tonight: Chilly and calm. Low of 49°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A bit breezier and warmer. High of 82°. Winds WSW 12-18 MPH.

We’re in the midst of a warming trend as we head toward the end of the work week, and it looks like we’re going to see a return of some classic West Texas wind over the weekend!

Today will be another one of those days where you start the morning with a jacket and end the day in shorts, with morning lows in the mid-40s while afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s! Winds will be light and out of the north today, which will keep conditions pleasant for any outdoor activities, with skies staying clear all day long.

Tonight, winds will stay light and temperatures will fall to the 40s once again. Winds will start to increase a bit tomorrow and turn to the west, which will have a bit of a warming effect and push our highs a little warmer than today, with a high of 82 in Lubbock with mid-80s to the east. Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 12 to 18 mph, with clear skies.

Our next storm system will begin to affect us by Saturday. A powerful trough will be diving into the western US, displacing the persistent high pressure in the upper levels and putting the jet stream overhead. These faster winds aloft will translate to faster winds at the surface, and it looks like we will see strong winds this weekend as a result. No rain is expected Saturday during the TTU vs. West Virginia game, but winds will be sustained over 20 mph with gusts over 30, which may be a nuisance for folks heading outside for gameday activities. Temperatures will also be warm, with a high of 85 expected.

The winds will continue to get stronger on Sunday as the system moves even closer, with sustained winds expected 25 to 30 mph and gusts over 40. This will likely be enough to loft some dust, and we are expecting hazy skies. A few isolated showers may be possible as the storm system moves through, though dry air will severely limit this and little to no meaningful moisture is expected.

A cold front will push through behind the upper level system on Monday, bringing cooler temperatures next week. Winds will gradually wind down as the storm system moves east, with more chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons expected after Tuesday!

Jack Maney