LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Mild with clouds increasing, storms developing in the evening. Chance of rain: 50%. High of 74°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Storms fill in with heavy rainfall possible especially east. Chance of rain: 90%. Low of 47°. Winds N 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Breezy and chilly, with ongoing rain in the morning that will begin to taper off through the afternoon. Chance of rain: 70% High of 52°. Winds NE 18-23 MPH.

Changes are a-brewin’ for our weather this Thursday, but we should get through most of the day before those really start to take hold. Another mild day is on the way with temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s. Clouds will be on the increase through the day as the storm system approaches, as will wind speeds as they ramp up to 15 to 20 mph from the southwest.

Tonight, the clouds will begin to blossom into thunderstorms over the eastern half of the KLBK viewing area. There will be enough ingredients in place to bring some of those storms to severe levels, prompting a level 2/5 slight risk over the Rolling Plains. The primary threats will be damaging winds to 70 mph and hail up to 2″ in diameter with the strongest cells. We can’t completely rule out the possibility of a tornado or two, though the dynamics in place today aren’t particularly conducive for that specific threat and it appears unlikely to be a major concern.

Storms will grow upscale as low pressure slides through the area overnight, with the surface low passing through the southern half of the South Plains. This will put the area in prime position to see widespread rainfall overnight, with the highest rainfall potential remaining over northern and eastern areas. Rain chances peak around sunrise over our area, with rain wrapping around on the back side of the low through the day tomorrow and continuing our chances of light to moderate rain into the evening as the storm slowly pulls east. Rainfall totals could approach an inch for eastern areas, with generally decreasing rain potential further south and west. In addition to the rain, skies will be cloudy for Friday, and temperatures will remain steady or even drift downward through the day, with a high in the low 50s.

The storm system will be fully clear of the area by Saturday morning, and we will stay dry for Texas Tech gameday! Cooler air in the wake of the storm system will make it a crisp, cool day for football, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 63 in Lubbock. The later 6:30pm kickoff will take temperatures into the low to mid 50s by the end of the game, so be sure to dress appropriately if you are attending!

Our weather will be quiet through Halloween, with temperatures expected to be mild and pleasant for trick or treating on Monday! Our next rain chance may be in the cards toward the end of next week, but expect some good Fall weather in the meantime!

Jack Maney