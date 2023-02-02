LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Rain, mix, and snow will pull to the east Thursday morning and will exit the area by noon, and we will begin the meltoff quickly as the sun comes out and temperatures begin warming up into the 40s. Still be on the lookout for slick spots in the morning! Lubbock should get rid of the ice by afternoon and our high will peak at 50 degrees! Winds will remain light in the wake of the storm system out of the north at 8 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to plummet quickly back down to the mid 20s. Any residual water on the roads will refreeze, which may lead to a few more slick spots overnight and into the early morning.

Tomorrow: The warmup continues on Friday as we reach back to near average, with mostly clear skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds stay on the light side to close the week out, and stretch of good outdoor days will begin as we close the week and head into the weekend.

Extended Forecast:

High pressure in the upper levels will promote a nice warmup as we get the weekend started. Highs reach the mid 60s on Saturday! Winds will get a bit stronger at 15 to 20 mph from the southwest and mostly sunny skies.

A weak cold front will lower temps slightly on Sunday and bring calmer winds in through the day, with sunny skies and a high of 63. Sunday will be a beautiful day, and you will want to get outdoors this weekend!

Warmer and winder weather looks likely to start next week, with highs in the low 70s with breezy southwest winds.

Our next more meaningful cold front will arrive Monday night or Tuesday morning, which will bring stronger winds and cooler temperatures back down into the mid 50s. This front may try to generate some showers in the area, though amounts appear on the light side for now. Expect cooler temperatures and more cloudcover by midweek next week!

Jack Maney